Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh faces 27 new charges, including stealing from a deceased housekeeper and a state trooper.

According to the Associated Press, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted on 27 more charges on Friday for taking nearly $5 million in settlement money meant for his deceased maid, an injured state trooper, and fees meant for his law company and others.

Six ongoing state investigations into Murdaugh, his family, and his money stem from the inquiry into the shooting and murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June. In the case of the shooting, no charges have been filed yet.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing more than $4.8 million over the last five years, according to the most recent indictment. The insurance compensation for the sons of their housekeeper, who died in a fall at the Murdaughs’ home in 2019, was almost $3.5 million. In that case, he was already facing extra charges.

Prosecutors also claimed that Murdaugh was trying to hide money from lawyers who were suing him and his family for the death of a teenager, Paul Murdaugh, who was died while driving drunk and crashed his father’s boat, according to officials.

Murdaugh allegedly attempted suicide after being sacked from his law business in order for his surviving son to receive a $10 million life insurance policy, according to investigators. His head was only grazed by the bullet. In that case, Murdaugh was charged with conspiracy and filing a fake insurance claim.

According to authorities

Murdaugh, 53, is still in jail after two earlier arrests, a startling fall for a lawyer whose father, grandpa, and great-grandfather were all elected prosecutors in Hampton County, and whose family started and grew a private legal business that now occupies an entire block in the 20,000-person county.

The charges were set out in five indictments on Friday, each alleging five different schemes in five different counties where Murdaugh’s organization did business. Some of them are several years old, while others occurred just months before his wife and kid were killed. According to authorities, all 27 counts are felonies, and if convicted of all charges in any one of the plans, he could spend more than 100 years in prison.

Seven counts of money laundering, four counts of breach of trust, seven counts of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, eight counts of computer crimes, and one act of fraud are among the 27 charges.