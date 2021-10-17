Prosecutors say a woman shot and killed a guy because he refused to kiss her.

Prosecutors said at her Saturday bond hearing that a 28-year-old woman in Illinois fatally shot a man after he refused to kiss her and instead asked his girlfriend for a kiss while the three were drinking together.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Claudia Resendiz-Flores had recently moved in with the victim and his girlfriend at the couple’s apartment in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, according to prosecutors and Rolling Meadows police.

Thursday night, the three were drinking and hanging out at the apartment when Resendiz-Flores approached the victim, 29-year-old James Jones, for a kiss.

Jones, however, refused and instead turned to his girlfriend, whose identity was not revealed, and requested a kiss, according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, Resendiz-Flores became enraged and demanded that Jones kiss her.

When Jones refused her for the second time, Resendiz-Flores pulled out his gun from beneath the couch cushions and pointed it at him, according to prosecutors.

Jones attempted to push the rifle down after seeing Resendiz-Flores remove the safety. Prosecutors claim she then lifted her arms and fatally shot the man in the chest.

Jones’ girlfriend dialed 911 right away. WGN-TV reported that responding cops arrived to the home shortly after and discovered Jones’ lifeless body.

The firearm was also discovered in the living room, according to prosecutors.

Resendiz-Flores confessed to shooting Jones and was charged with first-degree murder as a result.

Assistant public defender Courtney Smallwood disputed the claim that the suspect had been living with the couple during Resendiz-Flores’ bond hearing on Saturday, saying her client lived with her family in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Resendiz-Flores is said to be married, however she and her spouse are no longer together. She has three children, all of whom she is parenting alone, according to Smallwood.

Resendiz-Flores was ordered jailed without bail by the judge on Saturday. She is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.