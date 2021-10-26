Prosecutors say a Washington man raped a 6-year-old while on vacation in Canada and was sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors say a man from Port Townsend, Washington, was sentenced to more than eight years in jail for rapping a 6-year-old boy while on vacation in Canada in 2017.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington (USAO-WDWA) announced Monday that John Timothy Whicher was sentenced to 102 months in prison and ten years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

In February, the 63-year-old pled guilty to participating in criminal sexual activity in a foreign country.

According to court records, the sexual molestation occurred in August 2017 when he transported the then-6-year-old victim to a family cottage in Ontario, Canada. He is said to have told the victim to keep the assault a secret, but the child later told a parent about it.

The parent confronted Whicher and reported his actions to the Port Townsend Police Department, who then informed Canadian authorities of the event.

After Canadian authorities submitted a request for Whicher’s extradition and prosecution with the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle, federal prosecutors heard of the claim.

The necessary charges against Whicher were subsequently brought in the Western District of Washington by assistant US prosecutors working with local and Canadian law enforcement.

During Whicher’s sentencing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said the victim “had a life sentence” as a result of Whicher’s acts.

“He’ll put up with it. This type of heinous assault follows a victim for the rest of their lives “According to reports, the magistrate said.

According to the USAO-WDWA statement, the victim’s mother stated that Whicher “turned out to be the biggest menace in both of our lives.”

“The behavior in this case constituted a stunning betrayal of the child and the child’s family,” said US Attorney Nicholas W. Brown for the Western District of Washington.

Brown went on to say that child sexual abuse has been connected to long-term trauma, health and social problems for victims, as well as addiction and a risk of suicide.

Whicher was sentenced to prison as well as being required to register as a sex offender following his release.