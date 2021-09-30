Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man was arrested for sending racist Facebook messages to an interracial couple.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that a 45-year-old Massachusetts man was detained for allegedly threatening an interracial couple on social media and attempted to prevent the pair from reporting the harassment to law police.

On or about Jan. 6, Stephen M. DeBerardinis, of Boston and Dedham, is accused of sending the anonymous couple a series of threatening and abusive messages regarding their interracial relationship over Facebook Messenger, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

In late December 2020, the couple, a white woman and a Black guy, announced their engagement on Facebook, publishing photos of themselves that DeBerardinis could see.

According to the indictment, DeBerardinis, who did not know the couple directly, reportedly sent the victims a message on Facebook Messenger that read: “EWWWWWWWW YOUR (sic) A N—– F—– F—– DIRTY A– WHITE TRASH.”

The couple responded to DeBerardinis by claiming they were reporting him to law enforcement after the man allegedly continued to send the victims similar messages.

Prosecutors claim DeBerardinis replied, “SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” with a picture of brass knuckles.

“Learn more about me… In another communication, DeBerardinis allegedly warned, “You will watch how me and my guys burn n—–s alive.”

Another alleged communication from the accused read, “And white whores like you, well…. get rape (sic) and killed THAN (sic) we cut off body parts and ship them to your family lol.”

Local police were informed by the victims, who reported the event to federal authorities.

DeBerardinis was arrested on charges of conveying threats to injure a person in interstate commerce, tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats and corrupt persuasion, and tampering with a witness and victim by harassment.

In a news statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said, “We take a hard line on threats and intimidation, and these charges make clear that such conduct will be punished federally.”

“Today’s arrest will not erase the fear Stephen DeBerardinis instilled in this couple, nor will it restore their sense of security, but it will bring him to justice for allegedly sending a series of rage-filled messages threatening horrific acts of violence,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

On the day of his arrest, DeBerardinis appeared in federal court in Boston for the first time.

He faces a potential jail sentence of 28 years, a fine of up to $750,000, and restitution if convicted of all charges. Brief News from Washington Newsday.