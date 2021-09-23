Prosecutors say a man gropes a sleeping teen on a plane and masturbates while staring at her.

Prosecutors claimed a 39-year-old man grabbed a sleeping minor and masturbated while staring at her on a commercial aircraft from Indiana to Colorado four years ago.

According to a press statement on the Department of Justice website, Ian Wagner, of New Haven, Indiana, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of abusive sexual contact in connection with the event.

On Oct. 6, 2017, Wagner was sat next to the then-18-year-old victim on a Frontier Airlines domestic flight from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Denver, Colorado. During the trip, the teen dozed off, but when she awoke, Wagner was caressing her inner thigh with his hand.

Wagner’s victim wrenched away from him and snapped a snapshot of him.

The plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska, when the incident occurred, according to the geolocation data connected with the photo.

“The victim then exited her seat and sought sanctuary in the restroom,” prosecutors said, adding that she later returned because she assumed the flight was full and no other seats would be available.

Wagner had pulled a jacket over his lap and his hand appeared to be going up and down under the jacket when the adolescent returned to her seat.

Wagner met the victim’s gaze and lifted his jacket, showing his bare penis. He then stared at the victim for over five minutes while masturbating.

According to the press release, the victim was “frightened and upset” by the occurrence and filed a complaint with the airline two days later. In the weeks that followed, it was reported to the police. Wagner was arrested on October 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wagner is set to be sentenced on December 15 and faces a maximum term of three years in jail.

Wagner will be required to register with the Department of Corrections as a sex offender.

In 2019, a man from California masturbated for almost 30 minutes on a commercial flight while making eye contact with a fellow passenger in a similar occurrence.

On February 3, Enrique Gonzalez, then 48 years old, masturbated on a United Airlines trip from Los Angeles International Airport to San Antonio International Airport in San Antonio, Texas.

After a trial, he was convicted guilty of lewd, indecent, or obscene conduct in the United States’ special aircraft jurisdiction and fined $500.