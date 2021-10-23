Prosecutors say a Georgia man used a COVID Relief Loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card.

In an application for a COVID-19 relief loan, a man was accused with wire fraud after prosecutors claimed he lied about how much revenue his business earned and how many people he employed.

The Macon Telegraph reported on Friday that the guy, Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, used part of the loan to buy a $57,789 Pokemon card, according to prosecutors.

According to the newspaper, prosecutors said Oudomsine applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan in July 2020 and received a $85,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. They claimed he used some of the money to purchase the card.

Federal prosecutors in the United States Southern District of Georgia filed the charge on Tuesday.

The Washington Newsday inquired about the matter with the United States Southern District of Georgia, but did not receive a response before publication on Saturday afternoon.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of Pokemon cards has soared, and some cards now retail for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The highest expensive single card sale, according to Marketplace, came in July 2020, when a “Pikachu Illustrator” card was purchased for $233,000 dollars.

The alleged wire fraud case in Georgia comes as US prosecutors have filed many charges against people they claim improperly collected COVID-19 relief funding.

A Georgia lady pleaded guilty in August to stealing over $6 million in COVID-19 relief loans.

In July, a Texas man was sentenced to more than 11 years in jail for making false claims in order to secure $24.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said at the time, “Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program to help failing businesses stay afloat, not to bankroll phony entrepreneurs’ lavish lives.”

A California man pled guilty in September to accusations of defrauding $9 million from COVID-19 assistance programs. According to federal authorities, he used the money to make “risky stock market trades” and gambled hundreds of thousands of dollars at a Las Vegas casino.

The Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Programs (EIDL) received money through the CARES Act, which was passed in March 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.