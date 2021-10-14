Prosecutors say a former New York choir director was jailed after sharing child pornography on Kik.

Prosecutors say a former musical director at St. Agnes Cathedral on Long Island, New York, was sentenced to prison after sharing child pornography on social media.

Michael Wustrow, 59, was sentenced to 72 months in prison on Wednesday for obtaining child pornography, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn M. Kasulis.

According to the New York Daily News, the former choir director, who pleaded guilty to the crime in 2019, also admitted to having intercourse with other minor boys.

During Wustrow’s Wednesday sentencing in federal court in Central Islip, U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley also ordered the elderly man to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Wustrow was originally approached by undercover cops through the messaging app Kik in June 2016.

Wustrow, who used by the handle “pervdad516,,” used the app to send photographs of child pornography and talk about it with undercover cops.

According to the New York Daily News, Wustrow apparently informed an undercover investigator that he got to “play” with youngsters as young as 15 and 17. He also boasted of having intercourse without a condom with 16- and 17-year-old lads.

Wustrow was the co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral until his computer was confiscated by the FBI in a raid in 2017.

A search of Wustrow’s phone turned up child pornography and Kik discussions in which he requested additional illicit photographs and videos from other users. One of the child pornography photographs Wustrow obtained through Kik was a picture of a toddler being assaulted by an adult male.

Following the raid, Wustrow acknowledged to hunting for young males on the dating app Grindr.

According to court transcripts, federal prosecutors said that Wustrow’s admissions about having unprotected intercourse with teenagers, whom he presumably did not warn of his HIV, rendered him a danger to the community.

“Mr. Wustrow’s actions, as well as the information he gathered, have shocked our collective conscience. Thankfully, he’s now on his way to federal prison, where he won’t be a threat to the helpless youngsters who lack the ability to defend themselves against evil “According to FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll, who announced Wustrow’s sentence with Kasulis,