Prosecutors say a former dentist stole $8 million in COVID-19 stimulus loans.

A 43-year-old former dentist in Oregon was jailed this week after obtaining nearly $8 million in government loans designed to support small companies during the COVID-19 outbreak through deception.

Salwan Adjaj, of West Linn, has been charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Adjaj submitted dozens of fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to obtain funds through the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL), an economic relief program that allowed the SBA to issue low-interest loans to small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors claim that the former dentist used the names and employment identification numbers of bogus businesses in his EIDL applications. He also lied about the start dates, number of employees, and locations of the firms, as well as the identities of alleged applicants and business owners.

All of the applications were filed via the internet from an IP address connected to Adjaj’s dentistry business. The majority of them were submitted under other people’s names, but the business postal address was Adjaj’s home.

Most of Adjaj’s EIDL applications were rejected by the SBA, but he later sent fraudulent applications to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), a pandemic relief program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act that was specifically aimed at supporting restaurants, bars, and other food and beverage-related businesses.

Like his EIDL applications, Adjaj’s three RRF applications for Florida eateries reportedly situated in Sarasota, Miami, and Dayton Beach were submitted in March and featured fraudulent business information. His home was also mentioned as the mailing address.

Adjaj received roughly $8 million in illegal loan payments as a result of the applications. He was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating his pretrial release conditions.

Adjaj was detained until the outcome of the court case.

The US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the SBA’s Office of Inspector General, the US Secret Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation examined the case against Adjaj.