Prosecutors say a Florida woman stole her dead grandmother’s Social Security benefits for four years.

Prosecutors say a 53-year-old woman in Florida took almost $40,000 in social security benefits from her deceased grandmother between 2013 and 2017.

Lori Shaffer, of Hudson, pled guilty to one count of theft of government property before Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Stephen R. Kaufman.

According to authorities, Shaffer misappropriated $43,672 in Survivor’s Insurance Benefits from the US Social Security Administration between July 2013 and October 2017. The money was given to Shaffer’s deceased grandmother, despite the fact that she was not entitled to it.

Shaffer’s ability to receive her late grandmother’s benefits was unknown, as was how authorities discovered of her conduct.

Shaffer’s sentence has been set for Feb. 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. by Judge Hornak. She might face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

On behalf of the government, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch is prosecuting the case.

A similar instance occurred in September in Tyrol, Austria, when a 66-year-old man admitted to hiding his mother’s mummified body in their home for almost a year in order to continue claiming her social security benefits.

On Sept. 4, authorities discovered the body of an 89-year-old woman in the basement of a home in the Innsbruck-Land region of western Austria.

The woman’s son, who was not identified, later admitted to keeping the body in order to continue getting her pension and care allowance. Since his mother’s death in June 2020, he is said to have received roughly €50,000 ($59,000).

To ensure that his mother’s body remained odor-free, the man used ice packs, which he swapped on a regular basis. He also used body wraps to absorb any bodily fluids.

When he ran out of cold packs and bandages, the guy covered his mother with cat litter, causing the body to become mummified.

The body was discovered after a new postman inquired about the receiver of the benefits he was delivering. The fact that her son refused to allow the postman see her prompted officials to conduct a search of the property.

The woman’s son, who was arrested on suspicion of benefit fraud and concealing a body, eventually admitted to authorities that he did not want to give up his mother’s money.

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play in the woman’s death.