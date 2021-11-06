Prosecutors say a Chicago cop shot her husband as he tried to stop her from attempting suicide.

During an altercation at their house, a Chicago police officer shot and killed her husband as he sought to dissuade her from attempting suicide.

According to Cook County prosecutors, Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, pulled out a 9-mm handgun and threatened to harm herself with it. Her husband, German Villasenor, a 44-year-old Chicago police officer, attempted to grab the revolver away from her.

Prosecutors told Judge Susana Ortiz that Villasenor was shot in the chest as the couple battled over the rifle. According to prosecutors, the bullet penetrated his heart and exited through his back before striking a wall.

The shooting was heard by the Villasenors’ 16-year-old son, who was at home at the time. According to prosecutors, he walked upstairs to his parents’ room and found his father lying on his back as his mother attempted CPR.

After that, the 39-year-old told her son to get a medical kit from her car and contact 911. An off-duty cop heard the radio call about the shooting and came at the Villasenors’ Northwest Side house when the youngster called.

Jacqueline claimed officers the fight was about a past affair she had, and that she and her husband fought over the pistol, according to prosecutors. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, the officer detected alcohol on the woman’s breath, but she allegedly refused to submit to a CPD-mandated alcohol breath test to ascertain her blood alcohol content.

Jacqueline was also taken to the hospital by paramedics after she threatened to kill herself, but she refused, according to prosecutors.

After being transferred to Lutheran General Hospital, German Villasenor was pronounced dead. Both he and his wife had gunshot residue on their hands, but their son did not, according to prosecutors.

“Her husband attempted to save her life by grabbing for the gun, and as a result of that, he was slain,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

Ortiz set bond at $100,000 for the 39-year-old for involuntary manslaughter, but it was reduced to $50,000 after Jacqueline’s attorney, Tim Grace, indicated she could only pay a lower sum.

While on bond, the judge instructed Jacqueline not to use drugs or drink alcohol. She was also required to surrender any firearm licenses she might have.