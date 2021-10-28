Prosecutors said an ex-Postal Service supervisor stole marijuana from a seized package and was sentenced to prison.

According to state prosecutors, a supervisor for the United States Postal Service (USPS) lost his job and earned a prison sentence after admitting to stealing marijuana from an intercepted package late last year.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David H. Estes, Howard Kerns, of Dearing, was sentenced to two months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to criminal theft of mail matter by a postal employee.

According to Estes, the 53-year-old, who previously worked at the USPS post office in Evans, Georgia, was also fired from the agency.

According to court documents and evidence, Kerns was working at the Brunswick post office in August of last year when a package suspected of containing marijuana arrived.

The item was placed on a shelf in the postmaster’s office to await inspection by a USPS inspector, but it was later discovered that the package had been opened and resealed with the contents gone.

The missing medications were reported to the USPS Office of Inspector General for further inquiry, and upon questioning, Kerns acknowledged to taking the contents of the package.

“The honesty of postal personnel is critical to the integrity of our US mail. Howard Kerns is one of the few employees who fails the exam and is being held accountable for it “In the statement, Estes was cited as stating.

“The vast majority of Postal Service workers are honest, dedicated individuals who would never breach the public trust,” stated USPS Southern Area Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Ulrich.

Kerns’ case was investigated by the USPS Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by US Attorney Joshua S. Bearden on behalf of the United States.

A former USPS employee in Massachusetts was sentenced to prison in September after taking COVID-19 stimulus funds and making fraudulent transactions and ATM withdrawals with stolen debit cards.

On Sept. 3, Angela Gomez, 40, received a three-month prison term and three years of supervised release. On May 11, the Lynn resident pled guilty to one count of employee mail theft after stealing a total of $21,387 in stimulus checks, fraudulent debit card purchases, and ATM withdrawals.

As part of her plea agreement, Gomez promised to pay the reparations to the victims.