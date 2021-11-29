Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to review the Bill Cosby case, claiming that he was not granted lifetime immunity.

Prosecutors asked the United States Supreme Court to revisit a judgment that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, alleging that the former comedian and actor was not granted lifetime immunity, according to the Associated Press. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded that a prior promise that he wouldn’t face charges was binding for the prosecutor who pushed his case forward, Cosby was released in June after nearly three years in prison.

Cosby’s defenders have long said that when he testified in 2006 during a civil suit brought by one of his victims, he was relying on that guarantee that he would never face prosecution. According to the Associated Press, the harmful information he divulged in that testimony was later used against him in two criminal trials.

The guarantee that Cosby would not be prosecuted is not well-documented. According to the Associated News, the only written evidence of the commitment is a press release by then-prosecutor Bruce Castor dated 2005, in which he stated that he did not have enough evidence to charge Cosby.

Castor also stated that “should the need arise,” he “would revisit this choice,” albeit his meaning has been questioned for years.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele stated that the “judgment as it stands would have far-reaching detrimental implications beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania.”

Steele added, “The United States Supreme Court has the power to correct what we consider is a grave wrong.”

Castor’s successors claim that Cosby was not subject to a lifetime immunity agreement when they gathered fresh evidence and arrested him in 2015. According to the Associated Press, they have also expressed doubts about whether Cosby ever made the arrangement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors claim Cosby gave the deposition rather than exercising his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent for strategic reasons, even though it backfired when “he screwed up” in his rambling testimony.

Prosecutors have also claimed that when the head justice of the state’s supreme court reviewed the court judgement that reversed Cosby’s conviction in a televised interview, he appeared to misstate important facts of the case.

Defense counsel, on the other hand, argue that the case should never have gone to trial because of a “non-prosecution agreement.”

In the #MeToo movement, Cosby, 84, became the first celebrity to be found guilty of sexual assault. This is a condensed version of the information.