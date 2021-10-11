Prosecutors claim that the Giuliani associate’s trial will not reveal damaging information about Trump.

Despite Lev Parnas’ efforts to position himself as a whistleblower on former President Donald Trump’s administration, prosecutors have stated that anyone expecting fresh damning evidence about Trump or Rudy Giuliani from his trial will be disappointed, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken last week that jurors will likely hear about how Parnas and Igor Fruman, a Soviet-born Florida businessman, attempted to flaunt their worldwide fixer status by sharing images of themselves with Trump and Giuliani.

Parnas and Fruman, who aided Giuliani in obtaining negative information against President Joe Biden in Ukraine during Biden’s campaign, pled guilty to illegal campaign payments to GOP political groups through a corporate vehicle in a separate trial.

Parnas teased the media by claiming to have material that could expose Trump administration malfeasance in Ukraine ties.

Parnas and Fruman put Giuliani in touch with Ukrainian officials in order to persuade them to begin an investigation against the future president’s son, Hunter.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, predict that the former Republican president and his former personal lawyer “will come up very peripherally” throughout the trial.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors have also quietly dropped one of the most intriguing allegations in the original indictment: that Parnas and Fruman gave money to American politicians as part of a campaign by Ukrainians to depose US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch, who later became a central figure in Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

When the charges were first announced in 2019, then-US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman emphasized the Yovanovitch allegations, saying the defendants “sought political influence not only to advance their own financial interests but also to advance the political interests of at least one foreign official—a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine.”

Prosecutors later replied to the judge, explaining that the accusation had been removed from a revised indictment in order to “streamline” the case.

Giuliani has stated that he was unaware of any unlawful political contributions and has not been charged in the case, despite the fact that his work in Ukraine is still under investigation.

Last April, federal authorities raided Giuliani’s home and office in New York City, removing laptops and phones as part of an investigation into whether. This is a condensed version of the information.