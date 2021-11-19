Prosecutors claim evidence was planted to convict a white cop of fatally shooting a black man.

In the fatal shooting of a Black man, a white Kansas City police officer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal conduct.

On Friday, Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs handed down the decision to officer Eric DeValkenaere. According to the Associated Press, he was convicted of killing Cameron Lamb as he was backing into his garage in 2019. Lamb allegedly drove a big vehicle after his girlfriend’s convertible. Youngs stated in his decision that the officer had escalated a matter that had already been resolved and that there was no reasonable suspicion that a crime had occurred.

Prosecutors said that DeValkenaere and his partner, Troy Schwalm, were on the premises without a warrant. The defendants also claimed Lamb was armed, which the prosecution had disproved. A gun visible in police photos was not near Lamb’s truck when he arrived, according to another officer. In the mortuary, two gunshots were discovered in his pocket that had been missed by crime scene technicians.

Prosecutors in Jackson County were pleased with the decision. “What we sought in this case was a just outcome, and I believe that’s where we are now,” prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said following the judgment. Laurie Bey, Lamb’s mother, is still perplexed as to why her son was murdered in his own backyard. She also stated that individuals in his immediate vicinity required his assistance.

She told reporters, “I miss my baby, and this really didn’t have to be.” “It didn’t have to be that way. My son was at home, doing his own business, when they decided to go into the backyard on their own. Not only was he required by his family, but also by the community.” There is no date set for a sentencing hearing. DeValkenaere could be sentenced to up to four years in jail.

It was a tragic situation, according to Youngs, with worrisome circumstances.

DeValkenaere and his family were removed out of the building after the verdict. An officer stated that they would not be making any comments.

Lamb’s family was represented by Lee Merritt, a Texas civil rights attorney.

“Today is not the day to bring him back. Justice will be swift, but this is a watershed moment. This is a momentous moment. And it’s significant,” Merritt added.

