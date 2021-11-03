Prosecutors argue that eight black jurors were removed from the Ahmaud Arbery jury because of their race.

According to the Associated Press, jury selection in the murder trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery is being questioned, with the prosecution claiming that the selections could be racially prejudiced.

On November 3, the jury for the trial was reduced to 12 members. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, on the other hand, saw that there was just one Black juror on the final panel. Dunikoski claims that the defense had eight additional potential Black jurors eliminated from the panel in order to establish a prejudiced panel. It is prohibited to select or deny a jury pool solely on the basis of race or ethnicity.

When asked about the selection process, attorney Laura Hogue responded, “We have a very clear selection procedure inside the defense team, and race is not one of the reasons.”

Greg McMichael, his son Travis, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are accused of tracking down and killing Arbery as he was jogging in their Georgia neighborhood.

The jury pool mirrors the racial mix of Glynn County, where the trial is being held, according to the judge. The 85,000 citizens are made up of 27 percent black people.

After a final round of questioning and evaluations, the jury will be formally chosen. The trial against the McMichaels and Bryan is expected to begin this week, according to the judge.

The trial over the death of a 25-year-old Black man revolves around race. After spotting Arbery racing through their neighborhood, the McMichaels armed themselves and pursued him in a pickup truck, according to authorities. Bryan is said to have joined the chase in his own pickup and recorded Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun on his mobile.

She pointed out that one of the jurors, No. 218 in court, had stated on her jury application that Arbery was killed “because of his color” and told counsel during questioning that she believed the defendants were guilty.

Many of the prospective jurors who were questioned in open court had strong feelings about the case, but all of those who remained in the pool from which the 12 jurors were chosen stated they could be impartial and base a decision purely on the evidence presented at trial.

