Prosecutors are unlikely to bring charges against anyone who failed to intervene in a woman’s rape on a train.

According to a spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors are unlikely to charge the witnesses of an alleged rape on a Philadelphia commuter train last week for failing to act.

“There is no expectation at this point that we would charge passengers,” spokesperson Margie McAboy said, adding that the situation is still under investigation.

According to the Associated Press, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in an emailed statement that prosecutors are asking on any witnesses to come forward and that they should not fear being charged.

“A passenger who may have observed a crime cannot be prosecuted under Pennsylvania law,” Stollsteimer said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors are seeking charges against Fiston Ngoy, 35, who is suspected of repeatedly caressing, groping, and eventually raping a lady on the train over the course of 40 minutes on October 13, according to an arrest document.

Ngoy allegedly took down the woman’s pants and raped her for six to eight minutes before officers boarded the train and captured him, according to investigators.

Police have declined to reveal how many passengers may have observed the assault, but have stated that some passengers appeared to be filming the incident with their phones held up in the direction of the assault. Police have also refused to divulge whether they have discovered any images or recordings of the incident on the internet.

The Associated Press has been refused access to surveillance video from the October 13 incident on the Market-Frankford line, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. It’s unclear how many other passengers were in the area, or whether they witnessed or videotaped the incident on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III told radio station WPHT on Tuesday that “as many as ten people” may have seen some element of the attack.

According to legal experts, unaffiliated passengers are not obligated to intercede under Pennsylvania law.

"A person cannot be charged for sitting back and doing nothing unless they have a legal duty to interfere, such as a parent for their child," said Jules Epstein, a law professor and head of advocacy programs at Temple University Beasley School.