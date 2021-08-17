Prosecutors and Attorneys General have asked Vice President Biden to establish a Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform.

According to the Associated Press, more than 100 former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officials are urging President Joe Biden to establish a criminal justice task group to examine how criminal cases are handled in the United States, as promised during his campaign.

The group, which includes state attorneys general, police chiefs, and former federal justice officials, issued a letter to Biden’s administration on Tuesday requesting the formation of a task force on 21st-century prosecution before the end of the year.

Progressive groups have a vested interest in putting pressure on the White House and the Justice Department to restructure the criminal justice system, from policing to prisons.

In an interview, Miriam Aroni Krinsky, founder and executive director of the group Fair and Just Prosecution and a former federal prosecutor, said, “We haven’t seen a national focus on the work of local prosecutors, who were in many ways the driver of damage that has been done over the decades, but in many ways in recent years in isolated jurisdictions are the source of reform and inspiration.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Biden’s criminal justice platform included plans to establish a task force to examine prosecutorial discretion, or the decisions made on when to charge someone and with what crimes, which varies widely across jurisdictions and can result in longer sentences, parole, or probation, as well as forcing some people to accept plea bargains.

The letter signatories hope that the administration’s planned task committee would take a deeper look at prosecution policies. Krinsky’s group presented a research paper on Tuesday outlining hopes for the task force and what it may accomplish, as well as further steps the federal government can do to encourage the task force’s recommendations to be implemented rather than sitting on a shelf gathering dust.

The Biden administration has conducted a number of meetings to study and execute strategies to combat escalating gun violence across the country, as well as highlighting funding for enforcement in the COVID-19 relief package. Other discussions have centered on issues such as prison reform or the death penalty. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently visited a neighborhood group dedicated to reducing violence in the city of Chicago.

