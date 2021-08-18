Prosecutors and a man who served 23 years in prison before being released reach a $2 million settlement.

According to the Associated Press, Louisiana prosecutors negotiated a $2 million deal with a New Orleans man who was wrongly arrested and convicted on counts including rape and homicide before being exonerated.

After being convicted of rape and robbery in 1996, Robert Jones spent nearly two decades in jail. Jones pleaded convicted to manslaughter in the death of British tourist Julie Stott, although maintaining his innocence throughout the trial.

Jones, 48, community outreach director for Orleans Public Defenders, said in a statement released through his attorneys, “I embrace this measure of justice after so many years.”

According to a news statement from Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the money will be paid over the course of six years.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The deal will avoid the expense of a three- to four-week trial and the danger that a jury will give Jones more money after years of intense litigation, according to the statement.

The convictions were overturned in 2014 by a state appeals court because prosecutors under former District Attorney Harry Connick, who retired in 2003, never provided defense lawyers with any favorable evidence. According to Williams, he and Jones’ lawyers set out protocols to ensure that defense counsel get access to such evidence.

In 2015, Jones was granted parole from Louisiana’s maximum-security prison. On Jones’ 44th birthday, two years later, Judge Jerome Winsberg withdrew his guilty plea and publicly accepted prosecutors’ choice not to retry the rape and robbery charges.

Jones’ charges were withdrawn by former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Prosecutors didn’t consider him exonerated at the time, but decided it was impossible to retry a case that was more than two decades old, according to a spokeswoman.

In a statement, Williams stated that he “intends to keep working toward the day when the District Attorney’s Office will no longer be saddled with vacated convictions and wrongful-conviction cases” from prior administrations.

On Monday, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a chronic offender sentencing enhancement brought against him under Cannizzaro, and a man condemned to life without parole for stealing a pocketbook was released.

Williams’ office also recently agreed to settle remaining claims in a case concerning practices such as utilizing false subpoenas to scare recalcitrant witnesses with jail time, without disclosing details. The Advocate/New Orleans Times-Picayune This is a condensed version of the information.