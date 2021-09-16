Prosecutors allege that Derek Chauvin used excessive force four times before George Floyd died.

According to prosecutors, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force four times before George Floyd’s murder in 2020, including an encounter with a juvenile in 2017.

Prosecutors said Chauvin employed neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before to Floyd’s death, dating back to 2014, according to court records in the case charging Chauvin violated the teenager’s civil rights.

Prosecutors said Chauvin went “beyond the point when such force was necessary under the circumstances” in four cases.

Chauvin is accused of depriving a then-14-year-old boy of his right to be free from unreasonable force while he was prone, handcuffed, and not resisting when he grabbed the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight, and held a knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed, and not resisting.

In Floyd’s death in 2020, Chauvin was convicted earlier this year of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter on state charges. He was given a sentence of 22 1/2 years in prison. In federal court, he’s also accused of infringing on Floyd’s civil rights by kneeling on the Black man’s neck when Floyd was facedown on the pavement, not resisting and pleading for air.

When asked how he would plead to the accusation concerning the youngster, Chauvin said emphatically, “Not guilty, your honor.”

The hearing was held by videoconference on Thursday, and Chauvin appeared from the state’s maximum security prison, where he is being imprisoned after being convicted of murder. He was sitting at the head of a big table in a vast room, wearing a basic T-shirt. A man could be seen behind a window pane above Chauvin’s shoulder, but no one else was visible in the room with him. He appeared to be taking notes with some paper on the table in front of him.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin stated that the youngster resisted arrest and that once the teen was detained, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. Two stitches were required to stop the bleeding in the boy’s ear.

