Prosecutors accuse a man of shooting Jacqueline Avant, a security guard, and himself.

Aariel Maynor, 29, has been accused with the murder of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant. Maynor is also accused of shooting a security guard for the Avants and his own foot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maynor was charged with murder, attempted murder, felon with a firearm, and two counts of domestic burglary with a person present by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Monday. The attempted murder charge stemmed from a shot fired at a security guard, who was unharmed.

Maynor was on parole at the time of the shooting, having previously been convicted of assault, robbery, and grand theft.

On Dec. 1, police were dispatched to the Avant’s home after receiving a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting a shooting. Officers discovered Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive, according to the Associated Press.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police responded to a complaint of another shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive around 3:30 a.m. that same morning. Maynor was discovered with a gunshot wound in his foot by officers. Authorities stated they launched an investigation and discovered that the property had been burglarized and that Maynor had accidently shot himself. Beverly Hill Investigators were notified after an LAPD watch commander “put two and two together.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Beverly Hills police are investigating both occurrences.

Maynor is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It’s unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

“Mrs. Avant was a beloved part of our neighborhood. Her kindness and charity touched a lot of people’s lives “In a press release, District Attorney George Gascón stated.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gascón stated, “We must continue to work together to hold those who commit heinous crimes against our community accountable.”

An hour later, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to a home in the Hollywood Hills, roughly 7 miles from the Avant home, for a reported shooting. Maynor was found there, along with evidence of a burglary, and he was taken into arrest.

Jacqueline Avant was a long-time benefactor in the area who directed groups that aided low-income communities.