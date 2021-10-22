Prosecutor says a Philadelphia man shot and killed his stepfather over a gay guest at a celebration.

Christian Smith, 23, is accused of shooting his 43-year-old stepfather, Dennis McKenzie, because he allegedly argued with McKenzie about a gay person who had been invited to a party at their home, according to the prosecution.

Smith was temporarily living in the house, located in the New Jersey township of Woolwich, with his mother and McKenzie at the time of the October 9 shooting, according to NJ.com.

McKenzie’s relative invited a buddy to the house for a celebration. Assistant Prosecutor Dana Anton claimed Smith objected to the friend’s sexual orientation.

“He told his stepfather that he didn’t want that individual going into their house…because their house was a house of God,” Anton explained. During the incident, Smith used an anti-gay slur, according to the prosecution.

Smith and McKenzie are said to have gotten into a fight about Smith’s remarks. Smith’s mother informed police that she physically put herself between the two guys at that point.

According to Anton, McKenzie “took a swing” at Smith and “maybe superficially hit him” without inflicting actual hurt as the debate progressed.

Smith allegedly responded by drawing a Glock 19 handgun from his waistband and shooting McKenzie three times in the head and once in the torso, killing him. The incident was reportedly seen by Smith’s mother and teen sibling.

A bystander dialed 911. Woolwich Township Police Department officers arrived to the home at 4:15 p.m. local time. On the family’s dining room table, police discovered a disassembled rifle.

“This dispute that led to the murder started over an act of bias and bias intimidation where he used a slur about someone’s sexual orientation,” Anton explained.

Katherine Constantine Blinn, Smith’s public defender, contested Anton’s version of events. According to Yahoo News, Blinn claimed the shooting was unintentional.

Smith remained at the scene of the incident, according to Blinn, who claims Smith dismantled his gun so it wouldn’t harm others and left it in plain sight for police to discover.

“With the forensics, we need to flesh out a little bit more exactly how this happened and the specific method of death,” she said.

The notion of the shooting being unintentional was dismissed by a judge.

