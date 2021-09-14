Prosecutor requests that Haiti’s Prime Minister be charged in the president’s death and be barred from leaving the country.

The country’s top prosecutor has asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with the assassination of Haiti’s president.

Bed-Ford, the prosecutor Claude requested that Henry not be allowed to leave the country. The order was submitted the same day Claude requested a meeting with Henry to explain why a key suspect in President Jovenel Mose’s assassination called Henry twice in the hours leading up to his death.

In the order, Claude stated, “There are enough incriminating elements… to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A spokeswoman for Henry could not be reached for comment right away.

The calls were made at 4:03 and 4:20 a.m. on July 7, according to Claude, who also stated that evidence reveals the suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the area of Mose’s residence at the time.

Badio formerly worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and the government’s anti-corruption unit until being fired in May for allegedly breaking certain ethical guidelines.

The calls lasted a total of seven minutes, according to the two-page document, and Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at the time. He further mentioned that Henry told a federal official last month that he never spoke with Badio.

Because the prosecutor had received “serious and worrisome” threats in the previous five days, Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent ordered the chief of Haiti’s National Police to beef up security for Claude on Monday.

There is certainly a conflict within the government between Henry and those who support Mose, according to Robert Fatton, a Haitian political expert at the University of Virginia.

“We are in a very perplexing scenario right now, a power war, and we will see who wins,” he remarked. “It’s unclear where we’re heading, and it’s unclear what the rest of the world thinks about everything.”