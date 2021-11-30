Prosecutor: Jussie Smollett Had Brothers Do a “Dry Run” of “Attack” to Practice Beforehand.

Prosecutors said Monday that actor Jussie Smollett had two brothers execute a “dry run” to prepare a fictitious hate crime attack he orchestrated against himself in 2019.

After the 39-year-old former Empire actor was accused of creating the fictitious attack and submitting false police reports, Smollett’s trial began this week in Chicago. Smollett, a Black gay man, made global headlines in 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime perpetrated by two Nigerian brothers who backed then-President Donald Trump.

However, the two brothers told police that the incident was manufactured, and Smollett was detained shortly after. Smollett was charged with six counts of criminal disorderly conduct after the incident.

Smollett planned a “secret plan” with the brothers, whom he claims were his pals, and gave them supplies to execute a practice run of the attack, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb told a jury on Monday.

According to Webb, Smollett spoke with one of the brothers ahead of the “dry run” to explain how he wanted them to hurl racial slurs and “MAGA!” to make it appear as if they were bigoted Trump supporters.

According to Webb of the Chicago Tribune, Smollett urged the brothers, “I want you to attack me, but when you strike me, I want you to kind of withdraw your blows a little because I don’t want to get really wounded.”

According to Webb, the actor also told them to tie a rope around his neck to “make it look more like a lynching, like a hate crime.”

During the practice, Webb said the three men were partially filmed on a surveillance camera, and Smollett’s car could be seen circling the crossroads where the attack was supposed to take place. Smollett allegedly gave the brothers $3,500 in total to stage the attack and purchase items like a ski mask, rope, and a MAGA hat.

Smollett’s defense team responded to Webb’s claims by claiming that the actor plotting the crime was irrational and that he was a true victim.

“From the beginning, Jussie’s truth, what he says happened, has remained continuous, consistent, and unchanging. There was no Part 1 to begin with. This is a condensed version of the information.