Prosecutor in Rittenhouse claims that bringing a gun violated the defendant’s ‘Right to Self-Defense.’

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lead prosecutor said that bringing an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to the protests in Kenosha last year deprived him of his “right to self-defense.”

“When you’re the one who brought the gun, you lose your right to self-defense,” assistant district attorney Thomas Binger told the jury in his final remarks on Monday.

“You can’t claim self-defense in the face of a threat you’ve created. You lose your right to claim self-defense if you are the one who is threatening others “Added he.

The prosecution claimed that Rittenhouse initiated the attack in their closing arguments to the jurors.

