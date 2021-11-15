Prosecutor in Rittenhouse claims teen lied about shooting and being an EMT to’save his own skin.’

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger stated in closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial that Rittenhouse lied about threats he encountered last summer in Kenosha and about being an EMT to “save his own skin” after fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum.

Binger told the jury, “The defendant is lying to save his own skin.” “Instead of going to help the person he just shot and killed, he went to try to help the person he just shot and murdered.” Binger showed a video of Rittenhouse fleeing the area where he shot Joseph Rosenbaum on Monday.

Someone asks Rittenhouse why he fired his AK-15 at Rosenbaum in the video.