Prosecco vs. Prosekar: Italy vs. Croatia for the Right to Name the World’s Most Popular Wine

According to the Associated Press, the world’s most popular type of wine is the subject of a contentious naming rights lawsuit.

Prosecco producers in Italy are attempting to prohibit Croatian wineries from using the moniker Prosek. Many Croatians, however, believe that the winemaking heritage of Prosekar dates back far further than the popular drink.

“Prosekar wine is the original,” the winemaker told AP, “since it was born 300 years before Prosecco.” “It is the father of Prosekar, Prosecco, Prosek, and all the rest.”

Winemakers like Skabar are trying to win the fierce competition by leveraging their geological ties to Prosecco’s birthplace.

The system of geographical designations used by the European Union as a whole could be jeopardized. This technique was originally designed to ensure that handcrafted items, particularly wine, were identifiable. In the wake of a Croatian petition to name their wine as Prosek, the Italian government has already committed to defend Prosecco.

Prosecco is a sparkling wine manufactured mostly from the Glera grape and produced in nine provinces. Prosek, on the other hand, is a Dalmatian sweet wine created from dried native Croatian grapes. Finally, Prosekar blends Glera with two other wine varieties.

In a recent debate, European Parliament member Ladislav Ilcic stated, “Consumers will not be confused by this,” adding, “Prosek should rightfully obtain the protected appellation of origin, and producers should have complete access to markets.”

The Italian-Croatian disagreement is expected to be resolved in the coming months.

Milos Skabar is revitalizing Prosekar, which shares roots with its more well-known sparkling cousin, Prosecco, on tiny areas of terraced ground overlooking a bay shared by Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Beyond the Italian port city of Trieste, where it’s created on a sliver of land between the Adriatic Sea and Slovenia, the simple fizzy blend is hardly unknown.

According to a 2020 assessment by the European Commission, the EU’s executive department, the artisanal food, wine, and spirits industry is worth approximately 75 billion euros ($87 billion) yearly, with half of it in wines.

"The issue for us is not that these producers, who produce very few bottles, enter our market. But it's the potential for consumer confusion," said Luca Giavi, general director of.