Property owners in three Merseyside locations have been advised to safeguard their homes.

Merseyside police have issued a warning to residents in certain areas of the county to lock their homes following a spate of crimes overnight.

Melling, Maghull, and Aintree residents have all been cautioned after a spike in the number of sheds broken into in the area over the weekend.

With an investigation beginning, police have recommended individuals to protect sheds and outhouses “appropriately.”

Residents have been instructed to call 999 if their alarms go off.

“This is a crime notice for residents of Melling / Maghull / Aintree,” officers wrote on the Sefton police Facebook page.

“Overnight, we received complaints of outbuildings in the vicinity being broken into and stuff being stolen.

“Offices from the Local Policing team will visit / contact the victims of these incidents today, Sunday August 22nd.

“An investigation is being carried out.

“We strongly advise you to properly secure your sheds and other outbuildings, which includes purchasing a shed alarm. It doesn’t have to be a high-end model; simply anything to notify you to an intruder.

“If you hear the alarm go off in the middle of the night, please call us at 999.

“Finally, please contact us if you notice any unusual actions in your neighborhood.”