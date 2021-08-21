Prop 22, which treated gig workers as contractors, was struck down by a judge in California.

A California judge on Friday overturned a voter-approved law that required gig workers to be classified as independent contractors.

Proposition 22, which received nearly 59 percent of the vote last year, is unconstitutional and unenforceable, according to Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch, because it takes away the power of “a future Legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law.”

Drivers for app-based rideshare and food delivery services are no longer considered employees under California law, according to the referendum, which took effect in December. Gig workers are provided specified limited perks, such as a $.30 per mile reimbursement and a stipend to purchase health insurance for those who drive more than 15 hours per week, rather than complete benefits.

The ballot measure was in response to AB-5, a bill passed by the California Senate in 2019 that would have imposed full benefits for gig workers. Uber, Lyft, and Instacart, among other rideshare and delivery companies, invested hundreds of millions of dollars to assist Proposition 22 win in 2020, which would exempt app-based jobs from AB-5.

Despite the fact that Proposition 22 was supported by a large majority of voters, other groups, such as those representing gig workers who seek full benefits, were dissatisfied and quickly threatened to pursue legal challenges. Roesch’s decision came after the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) launched a complaint in January.

In a statement, Bob Schoonover, President of the SEIU California State Council, said, “Companies like Uber and Lyft spent $225 million in an effort to take away employees’ rights in a way that violates California’s Constitution.” “By eroding democracy and the state constitution, they hoped to increase corporate profits.”

“Drivers have been arguing for two years that democracy cannot be bought,” he continued. “And today’s decision demonstrates that they were correct.”

While the verdict on Friday is a setback for Proposition 22 supporters, the legislation is unlikely to alter anytime soon. The verdict “ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and contradicts both logic and the law,” said to an Uber representative, who added that they “hope to win” an appeal.

The Protect App-Based Drivers & Services (PADS) Coalition is a trade organisation that represents enterprises in the gig economy.