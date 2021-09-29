Proof of Vaccination App Exposing Hundreds of Thousands of Users’ Personal Information

On Tuesday, a proof-of-vaccine app in Canada with over 650,000 users was allegedly hacked, exposing users’ personal information.

According to a report from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, the app Portpass allegedly exposed its customers’ data, including driver’s licenses, email addresses, names, blood types, phone numbers, and birthdays, by leaving its website insecure.

According to the report, the CBC confirmed that the personal information could be easily obtained by looking at dozens of people’s profiles after receiving a tip that the data could be accessed by members of the public. The data wasn’t encrypted, thus it was visible “in plain text.”

This website conducted an interview with him. Zakir Hussein, the company’s CEO, denied the allegations on Tuesday evening, calling them “nonsense.” He claimed that hundreds of thousands of users were not on the server at the time, and that only 10 to 15 people were on it. Users are pulled off the server after being authenticated, and their information cannot be accessed, he added.

The material was not in plain sight, according to Hussein, and the person who accessed it did it “maliciously.”

He slammed those who tried to “shame and crucify” the company, stating he is trying to do good in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to do our best to separate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated,” he said.

Hussein was waiting for two different security auditors to detect any potential concerns as of Tuesday evening. He stated that they are examining where any potential flaws in the system should be addressed and how they might be eliminated.

The server is down while the system is being evaluated, so no one’s information will be available, he said.

“We’re trying to put things right, and we’re looking forward to working on it every day,” he explained.

He told the CBC that the breach lasted only a few minutes, despite the fact that the news organization spent more than an hour reviewing the personal information. It’s unclear how long the information had been out there before they got the tip.

Ritesh Kotak, a cybersecurity analyst, told CBC that he was not surprised to learn that their information had been compromised, claiming that he had previously expressed similar concerns about third-party apps.

‘You have to question yourself, ‘

What happened to the data? This is a condensed version of the information.