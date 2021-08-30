Prompts for a Bus Driver Shortage Chicago Public Schools will compensate families for transporting students to and from school.

Due to a bus driver shortage, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is having trouble getting kids to school, exacerbating the situation for both instructors and parents who rely on public transportation.

CPS has devised a plan to compensate parents for driving their children to school.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the district had planned to take up certain pupils 15 to 30 minutes sooner than usual. After a slew of bus driver resignations, the plan fell through. The lack of drivers impacted about 2,100 kids out of a total of 340,658 students. CPS officials told the Tribune that due to the driver shortage, 990 special education students will be without transportation on the first day of school.

Direct compensation to parents is one option CPS is contemplating to assist pupils in returning to school after a challenging first day. CPS said in a statement that the families of the 2,100 students will be given a $1,000 upfront payment for two weeks, followed by $500 instalments. The district admitted that the initiative will not totally solve the problem, but it promised to keep looking for a more long-term solution.

CPS is the third-largest public school district in the US, with a majority of Black and Hispanic students. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, only a quarter of CPS students returned for in-person study in spring, while the rest remained at home for remote learning.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, addressed concerns about young pupils returning to school late on Friday. She claimed she didn’t want to “think about the worst-case scenario” when asked what CPS would do if thousands of pupils were unable to attend courses.

“We’re at an unusual period, but we need to go out to our young people, their parents and guardians, and make sure they understand school is starting — to address and assuage any fears they have while getting them back in school,” Lightfoot said during a press conference.

The effort to get pupils back to school has paralleled Chicago’s other challenges in combatting COVID-19.

Lightfoot has moved ahead with a vaccine mandate for city employees since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, with the objective of vaccinating the whole workforce by October. Because of public employees’ and their allies’ opposition, the road ahead has not been smooth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.