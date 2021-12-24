Projects that have the potential to change the face of Knowsley in 2022.

Knowsley Council plans to reinvigorate the fortunes of three sections of the borough next year, with a number of critical choices to be made by councillors.

Kirkby town centre has been at the center of a long-running – and occasionally contentious – attempt at revitalization, with a long-awaited supermarket eventually opening its doors earlier this year.

Further proposals for Kirkby town centre will be reviewed when the council reconvenes in the new year, with councillors expected to make decisions in early January.

Message from a mother to a man who approached her 7-year-old son in Aldi

By March, the council hopes to make a decision on a contractor for a cinema and recreation facility in Kirkby, which has been a long-awaited aspect of the town’s redevelopment.

Prescot’s redevelopment will also be reviewed early in the new year, with a report detailing financial plans for the town’s future set to be discussed before cabinet on January 12.

The Shakespeare Playhouse is nearing completion, and councillors will meet to debate accepting a £1 million funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for development on a new Prescot bus station to meet anticipated increased demand.

Knowsley Council’s ongoing efforts to revitalize Huyton Village will also be high on the agenda, with plans to discuss acquiring additional properties along Derby Road and Sherbonne Square in the spring.

The council has expressed its delight in the work done so far to redevelop Huyton town centre, with aspirations to turn the main street into a gourmet attraction.