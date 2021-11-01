Progressives said they’ll vote for infrastructure even if Manchin doesn’t support the spending bill.

As negotiations over the social spending plan continue, progressive Democrats say they are more willing to back for the bipartisan infrastructure measure. However, moderate Senator Joe Manchin remains emphatic that he would not support it.

On Monday, the West Virginia Democrat chastised his colleagues for engaging in “political games” after progressives stopped a vote on the public works bill over changes to the $1.75 trillion social safety net program. Although Manchin has stated that he is not ready to support the legislation, Representative Pramila Jayapal of the Congressional Progressive Caucus has stated that both bills will be supported.

Jayapal: I believe we just need to lower the temperature. Both legislation are expected to pass the House in the coming days…. pic.twitter.com/qPH3y1D6m6 November 1, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn) “We’re going to trust the president when he says he can get 51 votes for the plan… “We’re sick of waiting for one or two people,” Jayapal said on CNN on Monday. Because they don’t have Republican support, Democrats aim to pass the Build Back Better Act through the reconciliation budget procedure, but they’ll need to get past the Senate’s 50-50 divide.

A few elements, like as immigration, prescription drug pricing, and daycare implementation, must be worked out, according to the Washington Democrat. However, once things are completed, there should be enough votes in the House to pass both the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act.

“I believe all we need to do now is lower the temperature.” She stated, “We hope to pass both proposals through the House in the next few days.”

Progressives had threatened to block passage of the public works bill as the social spending bill was whittled down in programs to lower the cost and appease moderate senators like Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who were asked to pledge support for the bill in exchange for a vote on the infrastructure bill.

Manchin, who assisted in the bipartisan package’s negotiation, accused House progressives of holding the bill “hostage” unless he agrees to support the social spending plan.

Manchin said Monday afternoon, before Jayapal’s speech, that “political games must end.” “Holding this bill hostage isn’t going to get us anywhere. This is a condensed version of the information.