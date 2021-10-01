Progressives disagree with moderate Democrats who say the infrastructure vote is a done deal.

Members of Congress from both the moderate and radical wings of the Democratic Party are divided about the approaching vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure. While moderates are optimistic about the bill’s chances of passing, leftists believe it will fail.

Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey informed reporters on Thursday that the bill will be voted on by the House by Friday. He also expressed his doubts that progressive members of his party would vote against the bill.

“I’d be surprised if a small faction of Democrats…votes against it when we finally vote,” Gottheimer told Politico. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

“I think there’s a pretty deep realization that we need to get these legislation done for the president, for his agenda, but more importantly for the country,” he continued.

On Thursday, however, progressive Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal told reporters that she did not believe the vote would be held anytime soon. If it does, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju stated in a Thursday afternoon tweet that the bill will most certainly fail.

“The White House is attempting to work something out with [Arizona Senator Kyrsten] Sinema and [West Virginia Senator Joe] Manchin,” Jayapal told reporters at the Capitol. “I’m not sure what that is.” That is something I have no idea about. “I have no idea if it will get there.”

“I’m on the edge of my seat waiting to see what they send over,” she continued. “And I told [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] that if we need to stay here until we achieve the reconciliation, I’m glad to stay here and work until we get it done.”

Because Pelosi isolated the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package from a bigger $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” reconciliation bill, progressives have threatened to vote against it. Pelosi had pledged that House members will be able to vote on both measures at the same time.

The $1.2 trillion plan includes money for road and bridge repairs, as well as upgrades to various public transportation systems. Funding for “human infrastructure” programs is included in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal. Funding for public housing, daycare, healthcare, and climate change mitigation are among these programs.

