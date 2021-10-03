Progressives, according to Pramila Jayapal, pushed Biden’s agenda “back on the table.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal claimed on Sunday that progressive Democrats helped put President Joe Biden’s agenda “back on the table” after refusing to endorse a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill without social policy and climate action provisions.

The bill is being re-evaluated to incorporate larger measures like as health insurance, free community college, paid family leave, and other priorities Biden initially put out in his “Build Back Better” proposal, according to Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

On Sunday’s State of the Union, Jayapal stated, “What I think is occurring right now is progressives have helped put back on to the table—back on to the agenda—President Biden’s agenda.”

“Five months ago, the president presented Congress with a Build Back Better agenda. It had infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, but 85 percent of it was focused on these other critical activities. “Childcare, paid family leave for everyone for 12 weeks, ensuring we address the climate issue, increasing health care, and, of course, taking on the challenge of providing immigrants with a road to citizenship,” she concluded.

“All of a sudden—we made it plain three and a half months ago—we had to move the two together because we didn’t want to pit roads and bridges against child care. We are aware that the president does not wish to do so as well.”

Jayapal’s remarks follow the roughly 100-member progressive caucus’ refusal to endorse the infrastructure plan without tying it to a $3.5 trillion social investment package earlier this week. The decision led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to postpone a planned vote on the bipartisan bill, which eventually gained Biden’s support.

On Friday, Jayapal added, “Things only happen here when there is a sense of urgency.” “I’m just so proud of our caucus for standing up for those who feel like they haven’t been heard in this country in a long time.”

Pelosi said on Friday that talks will continue until Democrats were able to incorporate both the Build Back Better spending package and the infrastructure bill in a single measure. Progressives are now seeking to use the Senate budget reconciliation process to pass the funding bill, which would allow it to become law. This is a condensed version of the information.