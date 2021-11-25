Progressive Politicians React to the Guilty Verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery Case with “Accountability for Hate.”

Members of the Democratic Congressional Progressive Caucus have responded to the guilty conviction for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers with tweets.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty on numerous counts of murder in the fatal shooting of Arbery on February 23, 2020 by a jury. Although their lawyers have promised to fight the decision, the men will face federal hate crime charges in ten weeks.

By Wednesday evening, around 16 progressive Democrats had written tweets praising the judgment, expressing sympathy for Arbery’s family, and pledging to keep fighting for racial fairness across the country.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California said on Twitter, "On the day he was murdered, Ahmaud Arbery had no weapons, made no threats, and showed no signs of aggression. He was only fleeing." "Racism led Ahmaud's killers to believe Ahmaud had committed a crime," Gomez added in his tweet thread. "And an unjust system gave these men the impression that they could act without consequence." "This guilty conviction is a step in the right direction for Ahmaud and his family," Gomez continued. "But true justice will only come when people of color do not have to worry for their lives while jogging, sleeping in our beds, driving, or simply enjoying our lives."

He was only fleeing. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) (1/3) 24 November 2021 Representative Steven Horsford of Nevada wrote, “I’m relieved that the killers of Ahmaud Arbery have been apprehended. Black people are up against an uphill battle against a justice system that frequently fails them. The jury in this instance believed the evidence in front of them and reached a decision based on the truth.” In a follow-up tweet, he said, “In the aftermath of this trial, we have a moral obligation to make our society fairer and safer for all.” “We need hate crime accountability, criminal justice reform, and common-sense gun safety legislation. We must do action to respect Ahmaud Arbery and his family.” I’m relieved that the murders of Ahmaud Arbery have been apprehended.

