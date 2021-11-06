Professors have filed a lawsuit against the University of Florida after being barred from testifying against DeSantis’ voting law.

On Friday, the University of Florida was slammed with a federal lawsuit after it barred three academics from giving expert testimony in opposition to a contentious state voting legislation for fear of causing a rift with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the academics, Dan Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin, claimed in a court filing that the institution violated their First Amendment rights by enacting a policy that resulted in “stifling of faculty speech against the state.”

Despite the University of Florida’s announcement on Friday that it would reverse its prior decision, enabling academics to testify on their own time and without using school resources, the lawsuit has been filed. Nonetheless, the academics moved through with the lawsuit after learning that a regulation requiring faculty members to disclose all outside activities to the university remains in place, which they believe could lead to future speech suppression at the school.

The case was brought against University of Florida President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover, and the university’s board of trustees in federal court in Gainesville, Florida. Its goal is to overturn a school regulation that stipulates that any employee activity that “affects, or appears to affect, their professional judgment or obligations to the University” may be considered a conflict for the school.

According to The New York Times, the professors stated in the lawsuit that “the University’s Policy would continue to prevent Plaintiffs from testifying as expert witnesses or otherwise offering their analysis or experience to litigation challenging State policy, in violation of the First Amendment.”

According to the publication, the professors are requesting that the court declare the policy unconstitutional and that the university be barred from enforcing any rule that could restrict actions that do not match with the state’s interests.

Professors would not be allowed to testify against a new DeSantis-backed voting rule, the university stated last month, since it would be “adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.” The bill, which was signed by the Republican governor in May, is being challenged in court on the grounds that it attempts to limit voting rights for Black, Latino, and disabled individuals. The new legislation restricts access to. This is a condensed version of the information.