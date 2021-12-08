Professors at the University of Florida claim their school forbade them from criticizing Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a report.

According to a new report released this week by the University of Florida Faculty Senate, instructors received verbal instructions not to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or the school’s COVID-19 policy when interacting with reporters.

The report describes a school environment in which officials are so concerned about upsetting state politicians that they have removed certain race-related references from course materials and barred some professors from testifying in a lawsuit against a DeSantis-backed law in a now-reversed decision.

The study was created by a committee of professors utilizing confidential opinions from other faculty members. It touched on a variety of issues that professors and faculty are concerned about, including academic freedom, outside work, and the fear of expressing controversial viewpoints.

“Faculty frequently participated in self-censorship and chose not to ‘rock the boat’ for fear of reprisal,” according to the report.

According to the report, health and medical professors who authored op-ed pieces or comments were ordered not to identify their ties to the university and to avoid criticizing DeSantis’ pandemic policies in order to protect the school’s funding. COVID measures such as mask and immunization restrictions have been vehemently opposed by the governor’s office.

Professors testified to the committee that webpages and syllabi had been changed to remove the words “important” and “race” from the same phrase. According to the study, officials reportedly ordered some teachers to revise or postpone specific curriculum suggestions.

“In several cases, such requests appeared to be made because the material clashed with a position adopted by political players or groups within the state administration,” according to the report. “At an institution that aspires to be among the nation’s most elite, such a climate of self-censorship is disturbing.” The university has been accused of suffocating academic freedom in order to placate state officials for the past two months, according to the report issued Monday. According to a grievance filed by the faculty union last week, administrators told faculty members they couldn’t use the words “critical” and “race” together in describing a new doctoral concentration of study because it would enrage state lawmakers who are considering a bill to prohibit critical race theory from being used in state government.

