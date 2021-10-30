Professors at the University of Florida are barred from testifying against the DeSantis-backed voting law.

The University of Florida (UF) has barred three professors from testifying in a voting rights lawsuit, stating that it is in the school’s best interests to avoid a confrontation with Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The case is aimed at overturning a new law that restricts people’s ability to vote.

According to the Associated Press, the university said on Saturday that allowing professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin to contribute their expertise for the lawsuit’s plaintiffs would be “adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.”

Smith, the school’s political science department head, had previously testified in Florida voting rights issues.

“The University of Florida has a long history of defending free speech and academic freedom for our teachers, and we will continue to do so,” the school stated in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

In May, DeSantis signed a bill into law that restricts mail-in voting by imposing tighter voter ID requirements. The law also limits who can pick up and return a voter’s ballot at a drop box, as well as prohibits the use of private funds to pay for elections.

“Me signing this bill says to Florida: ‘Your vote counts, your vote will be cast with integrity and transparency, and this is a terrific place for democracy,'” the governor said on Fox & Friends in May.

“UF will decline its employees’ requests to join in outside activities when it thinks the activities are harmful to its interests,” according to an email from the university’s associate vice president to McDonald. Litigation against the state is harmful to UF’s interests because it is a state actor.” According to the Associated Press, another university administrator expressed similar concerns, saying that “outside actions that may represent a conflict of interest to the executive arm of the State of Florida constitute a problem for the University of Florida.” McDonald expressed his concerns about being barred from testifying in the state’s case on Saturday via Twitter.

Faculty members including me (@electproject), Dan Smith (@electionsmith), and Sharon Austin (@SharonA82707528) are being denied our constitutional right to free expression by the institution https://t.co/NSBsJArELG

