Professors are being appointed by the Swiss Catholic Church to investigate past sexual abuse and provide a report.

Monika Dommann and Marietta Maier, history professors at the University of Zurich, were appointed by Swiss Roman Catholic Church leaders to investigate and write a report on the church’s past sexual misdeeds.

In the next weeks, Dommann and Maier will assemble a team for the report, which will examine data from the mid-twentieth century to the present. According to the Associated Press, the project was unveiled Monday by the Swiss Conference of Bishops and two other groups. In March, more information regarding the report’s focus and objectives will be provided.

“In the context of the Roman Catholic Church, countless persons have undergone tremendous pain connected to sexual abuse,” the organizations wrote. “Work on scientific memory owes first and foremost to the victims, but it will also teach future generations.” According to The Economist, a two-year investigation of the French Roman Catholic Church showed that between 1950 and 2020, a minimum of 216,000 children were sexually molested by Catholic clergy. The actions were carried out by between 2,900 and 3,200 clerics. Molesters who took part in church events might bring the total number of youngsters victimized to 330,000.

According to BBC News, Pope Francis updated the Roman Catholic Church’s law in June to specifically punish sexual assault, admitting that priests can abuse both adults and children. In recent years, the church has been enveloped by revelations of historic clergy sexual abuse.

This one-year Swiss study will give scholars “free access to their files and archives where possible and authorized under canonical and state law,” according to the researchers. The church has committed to encourage its members and other organizations to do the same.

“In order to deliver justice to the victims,” the groups stated, “independence is required.”

Any information collected from Catholic groups’ archives and files can only be used for the project, and the University of Zurich, the project’s official delegate, has promised to keep any information not included in the final report confidential. The university emphasized that it is required by Swiss law to report any criminal activity it discovers.

Switzerland is on pace to join the Roman Catholic Church in other countries as a result of this endeavor.