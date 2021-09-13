Professors accuse the Trump administration’s “China Initiative” of racial profiling of Chinese academics.

Over 100 Stanford University professors are pushing for the “China Initiative” — a Trump-era program aimed at preventing espionage and technology theft from China – to be scrapped, arguing that it generates a hostile climate for Chinese students and employees at institutions.

Last week, 177 Stanford faculty members wrote to the Justice Department, claiming that the program is damaging academic settings by ethnically profiling and unfairly targeting Chinese scholars.

The China Initiative was originally announced in 2018 with the purpose of combatting Chinese government-related economic espionage, trade secret theft, and technology threats. The Stanford professors, on the other hand, claimed that the effort had subsequently “deviated significantly” from its original goal, scaring Chinese academics just because of their ethnic ties.

“We recognize the need of addressing concerns about Chinese government-sanctioned actions such as intellectual property theft and economic espionage. However, we feel that the China Initiative has strayed far from its stated goal: it is damaging the United States’ research and technology competitiveness, as well as feeding biases that raise concerns about racial profiling,” the researchers concluded.

According to the professors, the initiative’s inquiries are frequently motivated “not by any evidence of misconduct, but simply because of a researcher’s contacts with China,” and Chinese scholars are then prosecuted “without sufficient evidence.”

“Moreover, racial profiling – even when done in the name of justice – is incompatible with both US law and the principles that underpin our society,” the letter continued.

”These acts affect many more university academics who are targeted, questioned, and feel frightened by inquiries begun without prior evidence of substantial wrongdoing.”

The professors also claimed that the project is “harming the US science and technology business and the future of the US STEM workforce” by preventing talented Chinese scholars from visiting or engaging with US researchers.

In response to the criticisms, Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle told Reuters that the department is “committed to fighting unlawful (Chinese) government activities to undermine America’s national security and harm our economy,” and that “we take serious concerns about discrimination.”

Since the start of the China Initiative, the Justice Department has released details on at least 27 cases, some of which are still ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.