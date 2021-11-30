Professor Says Women Should Focus on ‘Homemaking and Having Children’ in a TikTok Video That Has Gone Viral

A lecturer at Boise State University has come under fire for remarks regarding women that many have regarded sexist and degrading.

During a lecture at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, on October 31, Scott Yenor, a political science professor at Boise State University, described independent women as “medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome.”

His comments, which included declaring that young women should have “feminine aspirations of homemaking and having children,” drew little attention until snippets were posted online by a TikTok user with the handle “socialistlyawkward.”

More than 240,000 people have seen the original TikTok video. socialistlyawkard has subsequently posted four additional clips about Yenor, and a few other TikTok users have also shared clips of the speech.

“Our autonomous women seek their purpose in life in midlevel bureaucratic occupations like human resource management, environmental protection, and marketing,” Yenor said during the conference, which featured Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marco Rubio among the keynote speakers.

“Rather than recruiting and demanding more women into engineering, every effort should be made to recruit and demand more males into engineering. The same goes for medical school, law school, and any other profession “In a speech in which he frequently criticized feminism, he also said.

Yenor's remarks have also gone viral on other social media networks, such as Twitter. The following is an example of a typical comment: "Scott Yenor should not be in the classroom. At best, he's an embarrassment. Any woman who has ever taken one of his classes should have her grades evaluated. His prejudice against women will undoubtedly be exposed." On Twitter, Yenor shared an extract from his words, as well as a link to his whole address on YouTube.

Mike Sharp, a spokesman for Boise State University, told the Idaho Statesman that the university fully supports Yenor's freedom to do so.