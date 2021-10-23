Professor Resigns After ‘Homophobic and Misogynistic’ Blog Posts Are Investigated.

An investigation into blog entries he reportedly published containing derogatory content about women, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community has led to the resignation of a University of Montana professor.

Computer science professor Rob Smith allegedly wrote in the posts, which were first reported by the Montana Kaimin, the university’s student-run newspaper, that the age of consent was a joke “To feel fulfilled, women should have children before their biological clock expires, according to a social construct.

In one tweet, he allegedly said, “Did you know that women peak physically at the age of 16?” “On the one hand, modern society has made it taboo for a man to marry a 16-year-old or so woman, implying that it is inappropriate to find a 16-year-old or so woman attractive, while on the other hand, makeup products and fine-twined linen are designed to make women older than this look as similar as possible to 16-year-old or so women.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, David Kuntz, a university official, acknowledged Smith’s resignation to The Washington Newsday, but provided no other specifics.

Smith’s attorney, Matthew Monforton, posted a statement from the professor on Friday, claiming the probe was “not being conducted with the objective due process.”

“Rather than contribute validity to an investigation that I believe is being handled dishonestly, and to spare my wife and children the need to suffer another ‘probe’ where merit is trumped by ideology,” he said in a statement.

Smith said in a statement earlier this month that the blog posts were his personal ideas and not issued in his “role as a faculty member,” according to the Great Falls Tribune.

Students, teachers, and university authorities all reacted negatively to the posts.

More than 3,000 people signed a Change.org petition for the university to terminate Smith. “His statements and behavior make him unfit to continue as a university lecturer,” the letter stated.

Students yelled for Smith to be fired or resign in response to the blog articles, which sparked protests.

“Rob Smith, resign!”

"Rob Smith, resign!"

"Fire Rob Smith!" exclaims the crowd. 

Skylar Rispens
15th of October, 2021

Seth Bodnar, president of the University of Montana, said in a tweet in October.