Professor Beats, Tortures Colleague With Fire Poker, Garden Shears

A Massachusetts college lecturer will serve at least ten years in jail for abusing and torturing a female colleague she professed to love with a fire poker and garden shears.

For the 2019 attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy, Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 to 12 years in a Massachusetts state prison, according to People.

Hachiyanagi pleaded guilty to nine charges in connection with the brutal attack last week in Franklin Superior Court, including three counts of armed assault with intent to murder a person over 60 and one count each of home invasion, mayhem, and breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, according to the district attorney.

Prosecutors said Hachiyanagi went to the victim’s house uninvited on the night of Dec. 23, 2019, and claimed to seek emotional assistance due to a breakup.

When the victim agreed to let her in, Hachiyanagi beat and tormented Savoy for four hours with a rock, a fireplace poker, and pruning shears. Prosecutors claim Hachiyanagi only came to a halt after the victim persuaded her to call for help.

When emergency responders came, Hachiyanagi stated she had discovered Savoy in a pool of blood, hardly alive. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, the art professor reportedly told police that she noticed indications of a fight and that she was drenched in blood because she had been holding Savoy. There were no traces of an intrusion, according to the police.

According to a state police complaint, Savoy was brought to the hospital and treated for broken bones in her nose and eye area, as well as multiple lacerations and puncture wounds on her head and face. Some of the bodily harm she endured was irreversible.

According to the state police investigation, Savoy “felt she was going to die at the hands of Hachiyanagi.”

“She loved her for many years and she should have known,” Hachiyanagi answered when Savoy asked why she was attacking her, according to the newspaper.

According to investigators, Savoy was able to persuade Hachiyanagi to call for help by “playing along” and seeming to have the same feelings as him.

Savoy described the degree of her injuries, as well as the pain and terror she felt that night, at Hachiyanagi’s trial.

“I’ve struggled to come up with a name that encompasses both the attack and my reaction to it.

'Severe or' is the closest I could come up with.