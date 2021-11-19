Professor at Purdue accused of putting his son in a crate and hitting his wife with a chair leg.

After reportedly abusing his wife and keeping his 10-year-old son in a dog kennel, Purdue University professor John Froiland was arrested.

Denice Froiland said her husband assaulted her when she arrived home to their West Lafayette home at 5039 Gardenia Court.

She explained to the cops that she had gone shopping. When she returned home, her husband pushed her against the wall and inquired about her whereabouts.

She claimed that the fight continued in another room, with John Froiland putting his son in a dog box.

According to the authorities, he then proceeded to break a leg chair and strike his wife with it. Denice Froiland’s arms were reportedly welts and bruises.

Denice Froiland’s cell phone was allegedly stolen by her husband to prevent her from contacting 911 during the argument, according to police. She did, however, manage to take her son and drive away to the university.

She contacted the cops at 8.40 p.m. while on campus.

Police returned to Denice Froiland’s home after meeting her and detained her husband.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, the Tippecanoe County Jail confirmed that John Froiland was being held in West Lafayette.

He was charged with interfering with the reporting of a crime, criminal detention, neglect of a dependent, intimidation, and domestic abuse, according to authorities. They also stated that he had posted a $500 bond. As of now, no charges have been filed against John Froiland.

The Washington Newsday has also contacted Purdue University for comment.

John Froiland has been placed on administrative leave, according to Purdue University spokesperson Tim Doty.

On Monday, police placed John Froiland on the persona non grata list, barring him from entering the campus for a year.

This comes after a Florida teacher was arrested late last month for striking a youngster in the face.

Caroline Melanie Lee, 60, was an English teacher at Jacksonville’s Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School.

She had previously received the school’s “Teacher of the Year” award and was arrested on October 29th.

Only two days before the event, the Duval Public School District honored Lee.

Lee was commended and the award was featured on the Duval County Public Schools Instagram account, with several comments asking why she had earned it.

According to police reports. This is a condensed version of the information.