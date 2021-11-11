Professor assassinates his wife when the dowry check he received from her family bounced.

For the murder of Kumar’s wife, Pinky Singh, Virendra Kumar, a 38-year-old assistant professor at Delhi University, and his nephew Govind Prasad, 29, were detained. According to The Hindu, the 33-year-old man was strangled and electrocuted to death.

On Feb. 16, Kumar and Singh were married, and Singh’s family presented a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh as a gift. The professor was enraged when the check bounced due to inadequate cash in the bank.

The horrible crime was discovered after cops apprehended Kumar’s former employee, Rakesh, who was “nervously lingering” around the home where the murder occurred.

He confessed to the murder, claiming he was the one who killed Singh. According to Hindustan Times, authorities arrived at the couple’s home after Singh’s detention and discovered Singh’s body on the bed.

During questioning, he admitted to killing his former boss’s wife because she had allegedly urged Kumar to throw Rakesh out of the house. However, he continued altering the timeline, leading the cops to assume that there was more to the narrative than meets the eye.

Following additional investigation, Rakesh revealed that he, Kumar, and Prasad devised a plan to assassinate Singh approximately a fortnight ago.

“Kumar and Rakesh devised preparations to kill Pinky on Monday morning, even though they had first discussed it over 15-20 days ago. He informed Rakesh of his marital problems as well as the fact that the $5 lakh check had bounced. Rakesh, on the other hand, was furious because Pinky fired him from his driver’s job and ordered him to quit the room he was renting,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Rakesh was supposed to submit as the lone perpetrator and deceive the police investigation, according to the plan.

“Kumar would then assist Rakesh in obtaining bail and providing legal assistance. Rakesh went ahead and confessed to the murder on Monday, just as he had planned. His remarks, however, had discrepancies. As a result, we combed through data from over 300 CCTV cameras to determine when Kumar left the property. Both men were lying, according to the evidence we acquired. Kumar was interrogated extensively and eventually confessed to the crime. “He also claimed that his nephew, Govind Kumar, was involved in the crime,” Kalsi said.

Meanwhile, Manvir Singh, Singh's brother, said that his deceased sister had been hounded about dowry since their marriage.