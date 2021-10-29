Production and the team at ‘Rust’ overruled her request for gun safety and training, according to the armorer.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, claimed that she advocated for more measures on gun safety but was eventually overruled by higher-ups on her team in her first remarks since the deadly shooting on the set of Rust.

Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, told Variety, “Hannah was recruited on two positions on this project, which made it incredibly impossible for her to focus on her duties as an armorer.” “She battled for training, days to maintain guns, and adequate time to prepare for firing, but production and her department ultimately won. Due to a variety of circumstances, including a lack of safety meetings, the entire production set became unsafe. Hannah had nothing to do with anything.” Reed had “no idea where the live rounds came from,” according to Bowles, despite handling the weapons for the film. “Hannah and the prop master took custody of the guns, and she never saw anyone shoot live ammunition with these guns, and she would not let it,” her lawyer stated. “Every night and at lunch, they were locked up, and there’s no way a single one of them went missing or was shot by crew personnel.” Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer, died on the set of Rust in New Mexico last week after actor Alec Baldwin misfired a toy gun. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also hurt in the tragedy.

Reed, the 24-year-old daughter of long-time Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, was a newcomer to the role of head armorer, having only held it once previously.

Reed admitted in a recent podcast that she was apprehensive to take the role in The Old Way, her debut film.

She admitted, “I almost didn’t take the position because I wasn’t sure if I was ready.”

Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as a crucial grip on The Old Way, has come out about working with Reed, claiming that she was irresponsible with the firearms on set and that he had encouraged the film’s assistant director to fire her.

Reed isn’t the only member of the team that has been questioned in the week since the Bonanza Creek Ranch shot.

Dave Halls, the film's associate director, has also come under pressure when an affidavit revealed that he handed Baldwin the revolver.