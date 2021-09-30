Producers Pitched Dog The Bounty Hunter During Brian Laundrie’s Search.

During his quest for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter was reportedly unaware that his show producers were pitching a new series.

According to a spokeswoman for Duane “Dog” Chapman, the reality TV star was unaware that Thinkfactory Media had told the press on Wednesday that producers are shopping around for a new show centered on Chapman’s day-to-day life, which may include his current search for Laundrie.

“Dog isn’t worried about his next show because his crew takes care of things for him. Instead, he’s concentrating on apprehending a fugitive,” a spokesperson for Champan said, adding that the show has been in the works for months without the bounty hunter’s involvement.

Authorities are still looking for Laundrie, who went missing on September 17—two days before Petito’s body was recovered in Teton County, Wyoming.

The couple had gone on a cross-country road trip together, but Laundrie came home without Petito to their shared Florida home. His fiancée’s death was deemed a homicide, and Laundrie is the only person of interest.

On Saturday afternoon, Chapman, who appeared in A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons, was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents’ house in North Port, Florida.

He’s also been posting videos of his search on social media, including one in which he said his search was in “a vital area based on the intelligence we’re receiving and researching,” according to one.

According to Chapman’s team, he got involved in the investigation on his own dime, even interrupting his wedding, and joined the nationwide search for Laundrie in the hopes of bringing the case to a close.

In connection with a grand jury indictment for his “actions following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” a federal court in Wyoming has issued an arrest order for Laundrie.

“While this order permits law enforcement to apprehend Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in a statement released on September 23. “We ask anyone with information on Mr. Laundrie’s role in this case or his current location to contact the FBI.”

Chapman, who is based in Hawaii, runs his own own command center and has also set up. This is a condensed version of the information.