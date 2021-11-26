Process mining is not the same as task mining, and vice versa.

Task mining has being bandied around in the ranks as if it were the same thing as process mining. It’s not the case. Minit.io is here to dispel the myth about task mining vs. process mining.

Minit CEO James Dening says, “The scope and impact are just different.” “It’s the equivalent of asking a coworker how she’s doing today. Understanding the mindset of the entire firm is what process mining is all about.” Process mining is the reading of log data from process applications like ERP and CRM systems. Each time a transaction occurs, the system generates granular data called log data. To gather keystrokes, mouse swipes, clicks, and screen jumps, task mining analyses users’ activity at their workstations.

Process mining looks into what goes on behind the scenes, in the so-called back end, everything that goes on that we don’t see but is recorded in IT systems as event logs. Task mining examines everything we see, including the front-end, user interface, and actions that occur beneath or in front of our fingertips.

Task mining exposes a piece of the bigger process puzzle, whereas process mining is end-to-end.

Both strategies operate together to provide a broad and micro view of how things are truly happening.

At the crossroads of the two, big wins happen. The intersection of process and task mining demonstrates how user compliance with standard operating procedures affects process outcomes. A realistic assessment of user flexibility or rigidity toward processes and procedures might be eye-opening.

The truth is that practically every company’s IT systems have devolved into virtual black boxes. Day in and day out, users clickety-clack away at desktops, laptops, and cellphones. Companies stay comfortable with these black boxes as long as boxes are ticked — container ships sail, invoices are paid, XYZ is produced.

If something isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it. The issue is that it is inoperable. And repeating poorly designed processes leads to a steady decline at best, and a sudden crash at worst.

As the name of the industry suggests, gold is hidden in these mines, waiting to be discovered by enterprising companies. Businesses that attain the highest level of process excellence on both a technological and human level will be the winners of this century.

Early users of process mining and task mining technology, mostly scattered departments of the world's largest corporations, are slowly reaping the rewards. By the way, "process mining" and "task mining" are creeping out of buzzword-land.