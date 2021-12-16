Probation is given to a Chicago teen who fatally stabbed a 15-year-old in a botched drug deal.

A Chicago youngster was sentenced to three years of probation after admitting to murdering a 15-year-old boy during a botched drug sale.

The unidentified 17-year-old defendant, who was prosecuted as a juvenile, was sentenced in August 2020 for fatally stabbing Elias Valdez in the Glenview area. Valdez was fatally stabbed while attempting to buy marijuana from the defendant without paying for it. Valdez was pursued by the teen, who repeatedly attacked him with a utility equipment with a blade. Valdez was pronounced dead at the hospital later, according to NBC Chicago.

After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, the adolescent was sentenced on Monday. In addition to probation, he has been sentenced to conduct 100 hours of community service by the court. Counseling has also been ordered for the adolescent and his parents.

“I see a child like you, a bright kid with a great future, and I wonder what you’re doing in my courtroom,” Cook County Judge Steven Bernstein remarked as he handed down the sentence. “I don’t believe you killed this child, but you did, and you’ll have to deal with the consequences for the rest of your life.” Valdez’s family requested that the defendant be held in custody on allegations of first-degree murder. While being held on home monitoring, he was charged with a lesser crime. Last year, this resulted in police claims of preferential treatment and protests at the Glenview Police Department and the Skokie courts.

Valdez’s mother stated at the sentencing that she did not believe probation and community service provided justice.

According to the New York Post, she added in a victim impact statement delivered to the court, “When the defendant stabbed my son, he pierced the heart of my family.” “A mother never expects to bury her kid so young, let alone in such a sad and overpowering manner.” Meanwhile, defense lawyer David Kerstein stated that his client received no “special treatment.” Kerstein continued, “There is no privilege here.” “A drug deal requires two people. Mr. Valdez worked as a purchaser.”