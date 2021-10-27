Probation for an 82-year-old black woman dating back to 1955 when she refused to ride the bus has been lifted.

Claudette Colvin, a Black teenager convicted of attacking a police officer after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Alabama in 1955, came before Rosa Parks.

Colvin, who is now 82 years old, is asking the court to end her probation and cleanse her record. Colvin claims she has never gotten notification that her probation has ended, and it has followed her throughout her life.

On March 2, 1955, as a 15-year-old high school student, Colvin and another Black girl were seated too close to two white girls, and when requested to move to the back of the bus, Colvin refused. The bus driver had to call the cops because of her reluctance.

According to the police report, when officers removed Colvin from the bus, she began kicking and scratching an officer, resulting in an assault charge. The case was moved to juvenile court, where a judge ruled that she was a delinquent, and she was placed on probation “pending good behavior.” Colvin never heard anything further about it after that, she claimed.

Colvin and her attorney, Phillip Ensler, are demanding expungement from the Montgomery County court system 55 years later.

“My conviction for standing up for my constitutional right terrified my family and relatives, who only knew not to talk about my arrest and conviction because everyone in town knew me as ‘the girl from the bus,'” Colvin said.

According to Ensler, even though Colvin relocated out of state, “relatives always concerned what would happen when she returned for visits because no court official ever confirmed she had finished probation.”

“Her family has lived with this enormous terror ever since,” Ensler said, adding that despite Colvin’s repeated requests for her record to be cleared, nothing was done.

The Associated Press sought to contact Montgomery County’s chief court clerk but received no response. According to the Associated Press, Montgomery County’s lead prosecutor said he agreed with the request to expunge Colvin’s record, putting any doubts to rest.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Colvin, who is currently residing in Birmingham before moving to Texas to live with relatives, will make her request. This is a condensed version of the information.